Commanders make a huge decision on Jayden Daniels status vs Chiefs

The Washington Commanders have decided their starting quarterback for week 8.
According to Ian Rapaport, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to miss Week 8’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs as he recovers from a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Backup Marcus Mariota will make his 3rd start of the season.
A Monday MRI brought some good news for the Commanders, as head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Daniels avoided a “significant or long-term” injury. Still, Washington will hold him out this week to make sure he heals properly before returning to action.
Daniels Out for Week 8, But Avoids Major Setback
Daniels exited Sunday’s 44-22 loss to Dallas in the third quarter after his right leg twisted awkwardly when he was sacked by Cowboys linebacker Shemar James. The second-year quarterback was slow to get up and needed help from teammates as he limped off the field at AT&T Stadium.
While the injury isn’t season-ending, it’s another tough blow for a Commanders team that’s been hit hard by injuries in 2025. Daniels’ MRI results showed no structural damage, giving hope that he could return in the near future. The
The Commanders will now turn to Mariota, who, in limited action this year, the veteran has completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 426 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, posting a passer rating of 85.8 through four appearances. Mariota is expected to provide mobility and experience should help stabilize the Commanders' offense, but the Commanders will have to adjust their game plan against a Kansas City defense that’s been among the league’s best this year.
Frustrating Season for Daniels and the Commanders
This latest setback adds to what’s been a difficult sophomore campaign for Daniels. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has already missed time earlier this season with a knee sprain that sidelined him for Weeks 3 and 4. Now, the hamstring injury becomes another obstacle for the young quarterback in a season that hasn’t gone as planned for Washington.
The Commanders have battled injuries across the roster, from wide receiver and offensive line to key spots on defense. Still, Daniels has shown flashes of his dynamic playmaking ability when healthy, giving fans optimism for the team’s long-term outlook.
With Mariota, the team will focus on staying competitive while prioritizing Daniels’ recovery. The hope is that the extra rest and careful management will allow him to return soon and finish the season strong for a Commanders team still searching for stability.
