Commanders wide receiver suffers scary injury vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders are injured beyond belief at the wide receiver position and the poor luck is continuing in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys.
With just a few seconds left in the first half, kick returner and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey fell awkwardly after trying to hurdle a tackle. Here's a look at the injury:
McCaffrey suffers injury vs. Cowboys
It remains to be seen if McCaffrey will return for the second half, but he was able to walk off the field on his own power, which is a good sign.
The injury comes after Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel were ruled out prior to the game, giving Jayden Daniels very few people to throw to against the Cowboys. McCaffrey is one of the players being asked to step up in their absence, but he may be joining his teammates on the sidelines.
Now, the Commanders will dig further into the depth chart to try and find something that works for Washington.
“Yeah, I think they're answering the call," Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said earlier this week.
"I think you look at [WR] Chris Moore had a big touchdown catch, Luke [WR Luke McCaffrey] continues to make plays. [WR] Jaylin Lane gets better and better each week. So, I've been really impressed with the guys that have been asked to step up. They're doing it and it's not easy to do when you haven't had as many reps as other guys and then all of a sudden you're kind of thrown in there to be able to understand the offense, execute a high level, make plays when the lights are on. It says a lot about kind of their character and their mentality.”
With McCaffrey potentially out, the Commanders will rely on rookie Jaylin Lane, veteran Chris Moore and newcomer Robbie Chosen.
The Commanders trail 27-15 against the Cowboys going into the locker room for halftime.
