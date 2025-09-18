Sports Illustrated just named Commanders' QB its most powerful star
Sports Illustrated released their annual Power List issue highlighting sports figures shaping the industry and Washington Commanders fans might recognize a familiar face gracing this year's cover.
The Face of the Power List
Now in its third year, the Power List honors individuals who drive the sports world forward by building audiences, regulating access, creating wealth, and inspiring future generations. So, it’s no surprise, then, that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was chosen as this year’s cover star.
Daniels embodies all of those qualities in a way that few second-year players ever have. Since being drafted by Washington, he has quickly become the face of the franchise, bringing renewed hope to a city and fan base that had been waiting years for a leader.
'Control Your Own Narrative'
In his cover story, written by Conor Orr, the second-year quarterback offers his take on what personal power means to him. “I would just say the concept of power is more so just being able to control your own narrative,” Daniels says. “And really do what you want to do and tell your story.”
A Record-Breaking Foundation
Daniels’ influence has grown steadily and outside of the Commanders fanbase, thanks in large part to a record-breaking rookie season in 2024. He won both the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and PFWA Rookie of the Year, led the Commanders to the NFC Championship, and shattered multiple NFL rookie records. Among them: highest completion percentage (69%), most fourth-quarter touchdown passes (12), and most rushing yards by a rookie quarterback (891).
Daniels also became the only rookie in league history to surpass 3,500 passing yards and 750 rushing yards, while also becoming the first rookie within his first five games to throw for 1,000 yards and rush for 250 yards. His 12 fourth-quarter or overtime touchdown passes stand as the most ever by a rookie quarterback.
Daniels' arrival not only represents a new chapter but a new identity for the Commanders franchise. And for the NFL, he's one of the faces shaping a new generation of athletes whose power isn't just in their athletic ability, but in their ability to write their own story.
