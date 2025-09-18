Commander Country

Sports Illustrated just named Commanders' QB its most powerful star

He's the new face of Sports Illustrated's Power List. See why the Washington Commanders' star was chosen as the cover athlete for the prestigious issue.

Joanne Coley

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates while leaving the field after the Commanders' game against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates while leaving the field after the Commanders' game against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sports Illustrated released their annual Power List issue highlighting sports figures shaping the industry and Washington Commanders fans might recognize a familiar face gracing this year's cover.

The Face of the Power List

Now in its third year, the Power List honors individuals who drive the sports world forward by building audiences, regulating access, creating wealth, and inspiring future generations. So, it’s no surprise, then, that Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was chosen as this year’s cover star.

Daniels embodies all of those qualities in a way that few second-year players ever have. Since being drafted by Washington, he has quickly become the face of the franchise, bringing renewed hope to a city and fan base that had been waiting years for a leader.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels
Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

'Control Your Own Narrative'

In his cover story, written by Conor Orr, the second-year quarterback offers his take on what personal power means to him. “I would just say the concept of power is more so just being able to control your own narrative,” Daniels says. “And really do what you want to do and tell your story.”

A Record-Breaking Foundation

Daniels’ influence has grown steadily and outside of the Commanders fanbase, thanks in large part to a record-breaking rookie season in 2024. He won both the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and PFWA Rookie of the Year, led the Commanders to the NFC Championship, and shattered multiple NFL rookie records. Among them: highest completion percentage (69%), most fourth-quarter touchdown passes (12), and most rushing yards by a rookie quarterback (891).

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels
Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Daniels also became the only rookie in league history to surpass 3,500 passing yards and 750 rushing yards, while also becoming the first rookie within his first five games to throw for 1,000 yards and rush for 250 yards. His 12 fourth-quarter or overtime touchdown passes stand as the most ever by a rookie quarterback.

Daniels' arrival not only represents a new chapter but a new identity for the Commanders franchise. And for the NFL, he's one of the faces shaping a new generation of athletes whose power isn't just in their athletic ability, but in their ability to write their own story.

