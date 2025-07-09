Commander Country

Commanders finally land first player on NFL Top 100 list for 2025

Laremy Tunsil breaks into the NFL Top 100, giving the Washignton Commanders their first player on the 2025 list.

Joanne Coley

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) celebrates after the Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The NFL's annual top 100 players countdown began without a single Washington Commanders player breaking spots 91 through 100, but that has changed with the latest round of rankings revealed, and the Commanders landed its first representative on the list for 2025.

Newly acquired offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil comes in at No. 86 on the list. Before being traded to the Commanders, Tunsil spent four seasons anchoring the left side of the Houston Texans' offensive line and was ranked No. 71 on last year's NFL's Top 100.

Though he slipped 15 spots on this year's list, Washington still believes he is one of the league's premier pass protectors, so much so that they traded for Tunsil in exchange for four draft picks. The franchise believes he will make an immediate impact, bolstering their offensive line and providing Jayden Daniels with additional pass protection.

Commanders fans will be pleased to have a player like Tunsil land on the list but will be even more excited to see what other players in burgundy and gold will crack the list in the coming weeks reveals.

Given Jayden Daniels' impressive start to his NFL career, it's only a matter of time before he lands on the list, considering he won Offensive Rookie of the Year. Then you have players like Terry McLaurin and Bobby Wagner, who should also land on the list, given their on-field production last season.

But for now, Tunsil stands as the first Commanders player to earn a spot in the 2025 NFL Top 100; hopefully, he's not the only one representing burgundy and gold.

JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

