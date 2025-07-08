Deebo Samuel can’t believe how this Commanders WR runs routes
Deebo Samuel might be new to the Washington Commanders, but he had his eye on one of his teammates long before coming to the nation's capital.
It’s Noah Brown’s footwork that’s got him talking.
“Do you know who has routes for real?” Samuel said to friends while practicing some routes of his own. “Noah Brown,” the Commanders wideout added.
Samuel went on to break down exactly why Brown’s route running stands out. “He gets nasty,” Samuel said. “You know how people try to get to 20, and then left right left? He gets out at four, and his inside is his stop.” Samuel’s praise and reenactment to show just how sharp the Washington wide reciever cuts are.
Brown is coming off a solid 2024 season with the Commanders, recording 35 receptions for 453 yards and one touchdown. His most unforgettable moment came on a game-winning Hail Mary catch from Jayden Daniels against the Chicago Bears. A play that was instantly nicknamed the “Hail Maryland” and forever enshrined in the record books in the Football Hall of Fame Canton.
Washington made sure to keep the veteran playmaker around, re-signing Brown this offseason to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. Pairing him with Samuel now gives the Commanders a versatile offensive unit.
Hearing Samuel praise Brown is more than just a compliment he was giving his teammate, but proof of the mutual respect that perfectly fits the team’s culture and brotherhood. As training camp approaches, fans might see Samuel and Brown sharpening those “nasty” routes together.
