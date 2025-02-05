Commanders’ QB Jayden Daniels makes Super Bowl LIX pick between Eagles-Chiefs
The Washington Commanders fell short of the Super Bowl by just one game. Led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders took an NFC title loss to their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.
It was still a successful campaign for the Commanders, who followed up a four-win season with a 12-5 finish in just one year's time. With Daniels at the helm of the offense and a new-look culture in place with a franchise cleanse, Washington could be contenders for years to come.
For now, though, the Eagles made the Super Bowl out of the NFC side and they are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, as Patrick Mahomes is looking to lead the club to a third-straight win in the big game.
Ahead of the Super Bowl, Daniels joined the "Nightcap Show" to make his Super Bowl prediction, which happened to be quite a simple, decisive statement.
“It’s hard to bet against Pat [Mahomes]," Daniels said.
Any player around the NFL knows just how dangerous Mahomes is under center. Time after time, Mahomes and the Chiefs simply find ways to win games. That's what they do. Kansas City feels inevitable, and Mahomes is the leading reason why.
The Eagles have added superstar running back Saquon Barkley this season, though, which could play a big part in Philadelphia making a stronger push in the Super Bowl rematch.
As Daniels alluded to, though, don't bet against Mahomes. It feels like the Chiefs are on their way to making NFL history and winning the Super Bowl for a third straight season.
READ MORE: RFK site control shifts to DC, fueling Commanders stadium hopes
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders sign veteran offensive lineman to futures contract
• Commanders linked to Seahawks' star DK Metcalf in trade idea
• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason