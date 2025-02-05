Former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera finds new unique role at alma mater
Former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is returning to his alma mater, the University of California, Berkeley, to contribute to the football program.
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter first reported the news on Twitter. In a message to reporters, the former Commanders head coach referenced the influence of coaching legend Bill Belichick, saying, "Coach Belichick has made going back to school cool," and adding, "Stay tuned—I’m coming home. @CalAthletics @UCBerkeley @Cal #GoBears."
Rivera’s return to the University of California comes after his departure from Washington, where he was head coach from 2020-2023. His tenure with the Commanders had its share of challenges and successes, but the team parted ways with him after a disappointing 4-13 finish in the 2023 season.
Returning to Cal marks a full-circle moment for Rivera, who was a standout linebacker for the Golden Bears in the 1980s. While his specific role has yet to be announced, his extensive NFL experience—including head coaching stints with the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders—makes him a valuable addition to the Cal football program.
This move reflects a growing trend of veteran coaches transitioning to the college ranks, where they often focus on mentoring young players and contributing to the game’s development at the collegiate level.
Further details about his position and responsibilities are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. This new role offers the chance for Rivera to stay close to the game he loves while returning to the place where his football journey began.
