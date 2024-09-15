Commander Country

Commanders Quan Martin ACTIVE, Jamin Davis OUT vs. Giants

After trying to get loose enough for Week 2, Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin...

David Harrison

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders safety Jartavius Martin (20) and defensive end KJ Henry (55) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders enter Week 2 looking for their first win of the season facing the NFC East Division rival New York Giants with quarterback Daniel Jones and rookie receiver Malike Nabers looking to spoil the home opening festivities.

Ahead of the matchup we learned the Commanders would be without cornerback Emmanuel Forbes who was ruled out after undergoing surgery on the thumb he injured in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the Giants side, they determined before the weekend they'd be without cornerback Nick McCloud, linebacker Darius Muasau, and receiver Gunner Olszewski entering their first matchup against Washington.

Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin.
Commanders safety Quan Martin and defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton were both questionable entering the weekend, and both are active for the game.

In a surprise turn, defensive end Jamin Davis is a healthy scratch.

Here's are the players from both sides who will be sitting out Week 2 of the NFL season.

COMMANDERS INACTIVES

CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

QB Sam Hartman

S Darrick Forrest

LB Dominique Hampton

DE Jamin Davis

G Chris Paul

WR Jamison Crowder

GIANTS INACTIVES

QB Tommy DeVito

S Anthony Johnson

CB Nick McCloud

ILB Darius Muasau

OLB Carlos Basham

G Jake Kubas

