Commanders Quan Martin ACTIVE, Jamin Davis OUT vs. Giants
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders enter Week 2 looking for their first win of the season facing the NFC East Division rival New York Giants with quarterback Daniel Jones and rookie receiver Malike Nabers looking to spoil the home opening festivities.
Ahead of the matchup we learned the Commanders would be without cornerback Emmanuel Forbes who was ruled out after undergoing surgery on the thumb he injured in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On the Giants side, they determined before the weekend they'd be without cornerback Nick McCloud, linebacker Darius Muasau, and receiver Gunner Olszewski entering their first matchup against Washington.
Commanders safety Quan Martin and defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton were both questionable entering the weekend, and both are active for the game.
In a surprise turn, defensive end Jamin Davis is a healthy scratch.
Here's are the players from both sides who will be sitting out Week 2 of the NFL season.
COMMANDERS INACTIVES
CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
QB Sam Hartman
S Darrick Forrest
LB Dominique Hampton
DE Jamin Davis
G Chris Paul
WR Jamison Crowder
GIANTS INACTIVES
QB Tommy DeVito
S Anthony Johnson
CB Nick McCloud
ILB Darius Muasau
OLB Carlos Basham
G Jake Kubas
