Raiders coach just revealed his game plan to attack Commanders
The Washington Commanders laid a flat egg on the defensive side of the ball last week against the Green Bay Packers. Head coach Dan Quinn's defense didn't seem to be able to stop Jordan Love or the rushing attack led by bell cow Josh Jacobs.
The Packers went on to beat the Commanders 27-18 behind 292 passing yards and two touchdowns from Love and a total of 135 yards on the ground.
Luckily for the Commanders they will have some extra time to prep for their Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders haven't looked anywhere close to an NFL offense over the first two weeks, with a large part of the problem being the inability to make defenses respect the run game behind star rookie Ashton Jeanty.
With the game on the horizon, the Commanders must come prepared, as the Raiders' head coach, Pete Carroll, was adamant about getting their promising rookie more touches.
Carroll: Jeanty 'Will Get More Carries'
"We're just getting started (with Jeanty)," Carroll said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "He's breaking into the NFL. He's figuring it out. He'll get more carries. We have to run the ball more effectively. We only got (68 yards), and that's not enough. We need more than that. We're bringing (Jeanty) along. More will come."
Carroll wasn't shy about the performance not only from Jeanty, but the offense as a whole. If the Raiders want to have any semblance of a successful offense, they will have to get their star rookie going to solidify the run game to open up passing lanes for quarterback Geno Smith.
Carroll was up front that Jeanty needs to be more involved in the offense, and the latter reciprocated those same sentiments while discussing what is holding him back from being that generational back many thought he was coming out of Boise State.
A Rookie's Accountability
"Last week it was on me, I didn't do a good job of reading the plays. I'll put it on myself again this week," Jeanty said. "Could've broke for bigger on some runs and O-line did their thing. I've just got to continue to get better so I can be a game-changer for us. Just getting used to the speed, honestly. Last week kind of felt like I was moving a little slower, this week felt better. Still not there yet, but once it happens, it will be good."
Strength vs. Weakness?
If the statements coming from Carroll and Jeanty are true, then the Commanders should expect a heavy load of him this weekend. With that knowledge, the Commanders' defense will have to step up to the plate after a tumultuous showing against the run last week when they let the Packers rush for 135 yards.
