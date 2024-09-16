Why Jayden Daniels Led Commanders to Win vs. Giants
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has his first career win under his belt as his team beat the New York Giants 21-18 in Week 2.
Daniels completed 23 of 29 passes for 226 yards while and ran for 45 yards on nine carries, but more importantly, he didn't turn the ball over. That's something coach Dan Quinn admired about his performance.
"I think he has a real conscience for the ball and security for it," Quinn said. "That was one of the things that made him so unique coming outta college, that many touchdowns for that many interceptions. And so he has a real mindset about it. It's a really important thing for us, taking care of the ball. And so that was a real factor today in the turnover battle."
While Daniels was far from perfect, failing to reach the end zone and settling for seven field goals in the win, there's a lot to like from his performance against the Giants.
The easiest way to lose in the NFL is to fall short in the turnover battle. The Commanders also held the ball for over 37 minutes compared to 22 for the Giants. A lot of that can be accredited to Daniels and his ability to lead long drives while holding onto the football.
You can't score in football if you don't have the ball, so Daniels keeping the ball in Commanders control is the key to his first win and likely many more.
