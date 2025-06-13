Commanders starter shares huge health update ahead of season
The Washington Commanders wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Thursday. Now, the focus is moving towards training camp and the preseason as head coach Dan Quinn tries to prepare his team for another playoff run in year two.
During the middle of their revival in 2024, the Commanders made a big trade, bringing in veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints. However, Lattimore wasn't immediately able to take the field due to a hamstring injury and shortly after his return, he reaggravated his ailment.
Lattimore did start in all three of Washington's postseason games, recording 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass deflections, but it was clear he wasn't himself.
Throughout the offseason, Lattimore has concentrated on his recovery along with fully transitioning to his new team.
Going into his ninth year at the NFL level, Lattimore is starting to feel like himself again. He showed off plenty of explosiveness during minicamp.
"Just getting a full offseason to get healthy, I feel great," Lattimore said to CommanderGameday's David Harrison. "You know, I've been working a lot trying to keep being in shape, getting in better shape than I was obviously last year, dealing with an injury. I feel good."
"Just the burst. Just getting out of my breaks and all that," Lattimore added. "I was dealing with a hamstring, you know that takes a lot out of you and it takes a long time to heal and I was just trying to fight through that. But now since I've got a full offseason I just feel great, I feel explosive."
Lattimore has two years remaining on his contract, locking him in with the Commanders through the 2026-27 season.
Though he's dealt with multiple injuries over the past three years, Lattimore is still one of the better cornerbacks in the game when he's on the field. He was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 and has been to the Pro Bowl four times (2017, 2019-21).
Lattimore changed from No. 23 to No. 2 earlier this offseason.
Washington will be looking to Lattimore to set the tone in the secondary this fall.
