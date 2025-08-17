A NASCAR legend has a blunt message for the Commanders about Terry McLaurin
The Washington Commanders are only a few weeks away from the start of the 2025 regular season, and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has yet to practice with the team in training camp.
'Get That Done Yesterday'
McLaurin has sat out mandatory minicamp and now the majority of training camp as he awaits a contract extension from the Commanders' front office that will satisfy his requests.
McLaurin was officially pulled off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as he dealt with an ankle injury, but will likely not return to the field until his contract is agreed upon. Many have shared their thoughts on the situation surrounding McLaurin, and die-hard Commanders' fan and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. chimed in this week via social media, declaring that "we need to get that done yesterday".
Deep NASCAR Roots
Earnhardt Jr. is a passionate Commanders fan, and much like the rest of the fanbase, is ready for McLaurin and the front office to agree on an extension so the superstar can get back on the field to build chemistry with the season looming ever nearer.
The roots of NASCAR and the Commanders are deeper than that of two-time Cup champion Dale Jr. being a fan. Joe Gibbs, the legendary Commanders coach who brought three Super Bowls to Washington, also founded one of NASCAR's most prominent and successful race teams, Joe Gibbs Racing.
Gibbs and Earnhardt Jr. understand the importance of winning, but they are also well-aware of the business side of things, as each has undertaken business ventures of their own following their original career journeys.
An Uncertain Timeline
The two sides have been at an impasse for some time now. Reports have gone back and forth from things perhaps being close and a contract extension imminent to the complete opposite of the spectrum of the two being miles apart.
The hope is that the talks are now close, so McLaurin can get back into the groove before the start of the season. If not, it will be interesting to see if the Commanders entertain trade offers or if McLaurin decides to sit out games once the regular season kicks off on September 7th against the New York Giants.
