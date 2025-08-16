Kliff Kingsbury says Jayden Daniels has a 'God-given' mental talent
The Washington Commanders already knew Jayden Daniels had the talent to be their franchise quarterback. The arm strength, mobility, and calm demeanor under pressure were all there from the jump.
But according to Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Daniels’s biggest leap going into Year 2 is a mental battle. The Commanders’ young QB is starting to make the jump from just executing plays to truly running the offense like a field general.
For Washington, that could mean a big shift in how dangerous this unit becomes in 2025.
A "God-Given" Memory
Kingsbury says one of Daniels’s biggest weapons isn’t his speed or accuracy, it’s his mind. The OC raved about Daniels’s ability to instantly recall plays and concepts after seeing them just once.
“That’s God-given... I think he just has one of those photographic memories. The first time we install it, first time we say it, he can tell you where everybody’s going.”
That rare skill makes game prep smoother and opens the door for more complex adjustments. When you can instantly recall not only your role but every player’s assignment, you can adapt on the fly. And that’s exactly what Kingsbury says Daniels is starting to do.
This season, Daniels isn’t just lining up and running what’s called in the huddle. He is going to have more flexibility in this offense under Kingsbury to call it as he sees it.
“You definitely see, particularly the protections, really taking pride in getting us slid the right way. And then a lot of the checks that we have in our offense, trying to get us into our best matchup," Kingsbury said.
It’s the type of growth that separates quarterbacks who can put up stats from those who can win big games. When your QB can identify the weak spot in a defense before the ball is even snapped, you put the offense in position to succeed every single play.
From Play-Executor to Play-Master
Daniels’s Year 2 leap isn’t just about sharper throws or learning the offense; it's about operating and shaping the offense.
“That’s a big jump from just trying to execute the play call to really seeing it and getting us in the best situation most times.”
For Washington, that’s huge. A quarterback with Daniels’s skill set and growing mental command can keep defenses guessing, adapt week to week, and elevate the play of everyone around him.
If Daniels keeps trending upward, the Commanders might have a true field general ready to lead them to a Super Bowl.
