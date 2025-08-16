Commanders get huge injury update on Terry McLaurin
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is getting closer to a return to the field.
The team announced that it would be removing McLaurin from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List as his ankle has recovered from injury.
McLaurin coming off PUP List
McLaurin is still in the middle of contract negotiations with the team as his current deal expires following the 2025 season. McLaurin's return from injury should help him get closer to the field, which could speed up negotiations on his new contract.
McLaurin is seeking a deal that will pay him more than $30 million per year, but the Commanders appear unwilling to offer him that for a multitude of reasons.
McLaurin is entering his age-30 season, where wide receivers tend to find themselves experiencing a dip in production. The team is scared to pay him so much money when they don't have many players signed for the future.
Giving McLaurin a deal that large would make it more difficult for the team to spend on other players down the line. However, McLaurin is one of the best wide receivers in the league, so the Commanders would be wise to find a way to keep him on the roster.
If the Commanders can ink a deal with McLaurin now that he is healthy, they could be one of the best teams in the NFC in the upcoming season. They should have the ability to challenge the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions for the title of top team in the conference in the upcoming season.
McLaurin is back in practice, but he will miss the team's preseason contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN+ app.
