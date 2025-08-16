Commanders' DC reveals the key change he's making in his second season
The Washington Commanders are heading into 2025 with a hungry defense to prove itself and at the center of it all is a calmer, more confident Joe Whitt Jr.
Entering his second year as the Commanders' defensive coordinator, Whitt says he feels “a lot more comfortable” in the role, thanks to some key changes in how he approaches the job.
Whitt isn’t just game-planning and calling plays. He’s also learning the art of stepping back, empowering his coaches, and focusing on what he does best. For Washington, that could mean a more dialed-in defense across the board.
Learning to Let Go
Whitt admits that in Year 1, he might have been a little too hands-on. This season, he’s making a conscious effort to trust his staff and let them do their jobs without hovering.
“A lot more comfortable, just understanding how to deal with managing the staff and allowing the staff to do their job. Not trying to be overbearing from that standpoint.”
That’s not just about making life easier for himself; it’s about building a stronger overall unit. When assistant coaches feel empowered, they can take ownership of their roles and bring fresh ideas to the table.
Focusing on His Core Strength
With a year of experience under his belt, Whitt is zeroing back in on the thing he’s always done best: putting players in positions to succeed.
“Let’s make sure we put players in position to do what they do best and negate what they don’t do. And so, that’s where my focus has been.”
It’s a simple philosophy, but it can make a huge difference on Sundays. Every player has strengths and weaknesses. The key is making sure the game plan highlights the good and hides the bad.
A Calmer, More Confident Leader
By delegating more and refocusing on his strengths, Whitt says the change is noticeable not just in his work, but in his overall demeanor.
“So, there’s more of a calmness with me in the building just because I’m not trying to necessarily do everything.”
For the Commanders, that “calmness” could translate into sharper defensive execution, smarter in-game adjustments, and a more united coaching staff. Washington’s defense has the pieces to leap this year, and a more focused Joe Whitt Jr. might be exactly what they need to make it happen.
