Commanders’ Terry McLaurin unveiled as fourth player in NFL Top 100 countdown

Terry McLaurin climbs 45 spots on the NFL Top 100 list, becoming the fourth Washington Commanders player revealed in this year’s countdown.

Joanne Coley

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) looks on from the field during final minute of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) looks on from the field during final minute of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin continues to earn the respect of his peers, landing at No. 52 on the NFL Top 100 Players list. He is the fourth player repping burgundy and gold to be unveiled so far in this year’s countdown.

The Commanders' wideout was also featured on the list last year, where he came in at No. 97. His 45-spot leap is one of the most significant climbs so far, showing how much his game has grown and how much fellow players in the league have taken notice.

The 2024 season was arguably McLaurin’s best since being drafted by Washington in 2019. He caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. His performance earned him second-team All-Pro honors and his second Pro Bowl selection. His standout year was especially impressive given it came alongside quarterback Jayden Daniels’ debut season.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

McLaurin’s 13 touchdowns also set a new single-season record for the Washington Commanders. Week after week, he proved to be one of the league’s most reliable targets, regardless of coverage by opposing defenses or Daniels’ ball placement.

With Daniels entering his second year and new offensive additions like Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil joining the team, McLaurin was expected to remain a key player on the offense. However, a recent trade request amid a contract stalemate has cast uncertainty over his future in Washington.

Still, if his trajectory continues, don’t be surprised if “Scary Terry” climbs even higher on next year’s list, whether he’s in burgundy and gold or somewhere else.

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

