Commanders’ Terry McLaurin unveiled as fourth player in NFL Top 100 countdown
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin continues to earn the respect of his peers, landing at No. 52 on the NFL Top 100 Players list. He is the fourth player repping burgundy and gold to be unveiled so far in this year’s countdown.
The Commanders' wideout was also featured on the list last year, where he came in at No. 97. His 45-spot leap is one of the most significant climbs so far, showing how much his game has grown and how much fellow players in the league have taken notice.
The 2024 season was arguably McLaurin’s best since being drafted by Washington in 2019. He caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. His performance earned him second-team All-Pro honors and his second Pro Bowl selection. His standout year was especially impressive given it came alongside quarterback Jayden Daniels’ debut season.
McLaurin’s 13 touchdowns also set a new single-season record for the Washington Commanders. Week after week, he proved to be one of the league’s most reliable targets, regardless of coverage by opposing defenses or Daniels’ ball placement.
With Daniels entering his second year and new offensive additions like Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil joining the team, McLaurin was expected to remain a key player on the offense. However, a recent trade request amid a contract stalemate has cast uncertainty over his future in Washington.
Still, if his trajectory continues, don’t be surprised if “Scary Terry” climbs even higher on next year’s list, whether he’s in burgundy and gold or somewhere else.
