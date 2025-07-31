Commanders need to end Terry McLaurin saga, agree to new contract
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin remains unsigned going into August and that could cause concerns down the line.
McLaurin's contract dilemma has been a headliner throughout Commanders training camp and the longer he remains on his current deal, the more drama could come about.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport questioned whether McLaurin's contract drama would bleed into the regular season.
READ MORE: A top football site makes a bold prediction about Commanders' QB
McLaurin contract gives Commanders cause for concern
"After their surprise run to the NFC Championship Game last season, the Commanders have made it clear with an aggressive offseason that they are all-in for 2025," Davenport wrote.
"But there's one major unresolved issue: a new contract for wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
"... McLaurin may be present at camp, but he isn't practicing; he's on the PUP list with an ankle issue. Whether you believe he is worth that much cash at almost 30 years old, his importance to the Washington offense this year is indisputable.
"The longer this drags on, the worse it is for the Commanders' Super Bowl aspirations, especially if his injury drags on with it."
The Commanders are on the doorstep of being one of the league's best teams, but McLaurin's absence could derail that projection.
That's why the Commanders need to agree to a deal with McLaurin and worry about the money issues down the line.
If McLaurin doesn't get signed to a new deal by the Commanders, it could spiral into more problems for the team.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders 27-year-old surprisingly tells team he's retiring
