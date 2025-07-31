Commanders rookie could crack starting lineup
The Washington Commanders knew they needed to boost their secondary this offseason in order to remain among the league's Super Bowl contenders.
That's why they selected Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos in the second round of the NFL Draft.
CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards thinks Amos could start for the Commanders and be a key part of the team's secondary this season.
Amos could make immediate impact
"Trey Amos was often in the first-round conversation, but Washington was able to snag him in the second round. The presumption is that Mike Sainristil will start in the slot and Marshon Lattimore will start on the boundary, which leaves Amos and veteran Jonathan Jones to compete for the remaining spot. Amos has been the early talk of training camp, but the preseason will determine a lot," Edwards wrote.
Amos has looked strong so far this offseason and has made a compelling case to be a starter for Joe Whitt Jr.'s defense.
If Amos can contribute right away for the Commanders at a high level, the team could find itself in the contender conversation once again in the NFC with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, among other teams.
Amos will have a chance to make his Commanders debut when the team travels up to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in their preseason opener. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Gillette Stadium.
