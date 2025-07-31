Commanders star wide receiver has officially requested a trade
The Washington Commanders may be facing a major setback at the start of to begin the 2025 season.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, star wide receiver Terry McLaurin has officially requested a trade, adding to growing tension between the Pro Bowler and the organization.
The Commanders have long considered McLaurin one of the cornerstones of their offense, but the veteran wideout’s frustration with his current contract situation has reached a breaking point.
McLaurin is entering the final year of his deal and has yet to receive the long-term extension he’s been seeking. He has voiced his frustration with the lack of progress on a new contract and was a holdout to begin training camp. He since arrived but was placed on the PUP list with an injury as both sides continued negotiations.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who shared an update on The Pat McAfee Show, McLaurin is seeking a deal that surpasses the one DK Metcalf received from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason after being traded by the Seahawks. Metcalf’s deal is believed to be worth around $30 million annually — a price tag that would place McLaurin among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.
This trade request comes at a critical time. The Commanders have added talent to their roster this offseason, bringing in high-profile additions like wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil to support Daniels as he enters Year 2. Now with this request everything could feel uncertain for the franchise and their future.
For the Commanders, it forces a difficult decision of either meeting McLaurin’s asking price or move on from a player who’s become the heart and soul of the offense. Trading him would likely net draft capital or a younger player in return, but it would leave Jayden Daniels without his most reliable weapon.
McLaurin’s importance to Washington’s offense cannot be overstated. Since entering the league in 2019, he has produced despite a revolving door at quarterback. In 2024, he had one of his best seasons yet hauling in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He served as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels’ top weapon and helped stabilize an offense going through transition.
It is unclear how Washington will respond. General Manager Adam Peters has previously said the team values McLaurin highly and would like to get a deal done. The Commanders could still find common ground and sign him to an extension before the season begins, but if the request stands, trade discussions may soon follow.
