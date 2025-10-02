Commanders could trade for $28 million running back
The Washington Commanders have been bitten by the injury bug, and it isn't just a love bite.
If nobody goes on injured reserve following the Commanders' Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, then the team will have tied the amount of games played to the amount of players placed in IR since the regular season began. And these aren't just any players, they're starters and key contributors.
It started Week 2 with the losses of defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. and running back Austin Ekeler for the season, and cornerback Jonathan Jones to IR, who is expected to return at some point for the Commanders.
Each of those injuries left holes needing to be filled, and left Washington with questions as to who would step up in place of those players lost. For Ekeler, thus far, it has been a combination of backs, but Sports Illustrated believes they have an answer that is at least somewhat better than the current rotational usage of guys on the roster in Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard.
The Case for a Trade
"It’s tough seeing the Commanders giving up more draft picks after the trades for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. But Washington needs a running back after trading Brian Robinson Jr. to San Francisco and losing Austin Ekeler to injury for the season," says SI.
"Pollard, 28, could form a strong backfield with rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Pollard has rushed 68 times for 261 yards and one touchdown this season."
The Case Against
Playing for a struggling Titans team, Pollard's yards per carry average of 3.8 is a career low thus far, but is somewhat respectable given what he's working with. However, the Commanders' back who has stepped more into the spotlight since Ekeler's injury is Chris Rodriguez Jr. who has started each of the last two games and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry with 18 rushes for 98 yards in those two outings.
Croskey-Merritt, meanwhile, is averaging 5.9 yards per carry with 29 of them producing 172 yards and two touchdowns in four games so far in his rookie season. And don't forget about veteran Jeremy McNichols, who is averaging 10.6 yards per carry on his 10 touches this year, though 60 of those came on one carry against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. Still, a 5.1 yards per carry average beyond that singular run is still very good, and we'd argue it isn't the running back group Washington should look to add to, if it is going to spend more draft capital in 2025.
The Real Position of Need
Instead, we'd target an edge defender for the Commanders, especially after a pec injury suffered by defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste put him on injured reserve just two weeks after he saw elevated playing time following Wise's injury in Week 2.
With just over one month remaining until the trade deadline, Washington general manager Adam Peters will have some time to decide on his next moves, but the clock is ticking, and a once-promising Commanders season may be hanging in the balance.