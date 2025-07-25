New Commanders star has just one job this season
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn isn’t overcomplicating things with new edge rusher Von Miller. The plan is simple: let the future Hall of Famer rush the quarterback.
Now 36 years old and entering his 14th NFL season, Miller may not be in his prime, but he made it clear that he can still get out of bed, throw on some house shoes, and get after the passer.
Commanders fans got a glimpse of how Miller will be used this season during his recent media availability.
“They going to let me rush… that’s what I do," Milled joked at his press conference.
Washington is expected to maximize Miller’s pass-rushing prowess, which has made him one of the most feared defensive players in the league since he entered the NFL in 2011. He acknowledged there's always room for improvement in other areas, but the primary focus is letting him do what he does best — get to the quarterback.
“I love rushing the passer,” Miller said. “I can do that right when I wake up fresh out of sleep. So, love rushing the passer. And then I’m a team guy too.”
That team-first mentality fits perfectly with the culture Dan Quinn and GM Adam Peters are trying to build. Miller emphasized how much he enjoys being part of a group working toward a common goal.
Miller also raved about the organization’s vibe, saying he leads with love and appreciates that the coaching staff and front office foster a positive and united environment.
“I love the dynamics of a football team from the front office to the coaches, the strength and conditioning staff, the athletic training staff and analytics. Football is my life. I love everything about it,” he said.
For Miller, playing for Washington isn’t just about sacks — it’s about being part of something bigger. He referenced the team's unity and the welcoming culture as reasons why he accepted the opportunity without hesitation.
“I just know the dynamics of a locker room. I lead with love and then you can start to demand and kind of mold and talk to players and tell them what you see,” Miller said.
With a simplified role and the green light to attack, don’t be surprised if the veteran edge rusher makes some serious noise this season.
