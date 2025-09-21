Commanders rookie makes spectacular play for first NFL touchdown
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane is celebrating after scoring his first career touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Lane returned a punt 90 yards to the house to extend the Commanders lead over the Raiders. Here's a look at the play:
Lane scores first NFL touchdown
Quinn spoke before the season began about Lane's punt returning abilities.
“We knew the punt return ability was really strong. What I probably didn't know, and I knew he was fast and explosive, but the way that he's taken to coaching from [Wide Receivers Coach] Bobby [Engram], you can almost see the drill work come into the play," Quinn said.
"And so, there's a specific way you run an option route when somebody's on you, you don't want to hustle too quickly because then the defender's not really into the stress. So, seeing him fully express how to work somebody into a technique, that's a really big deal because in college, especially on offenses that play really fast, there's not as much man-to-man.
"And so, that's one of the things that can be more challenging for a slot or a wide receiver that's playing in a tempo offense. Because college plays faster than we play, so you see less matching and tight coverage. So, they're able to run their routes at full speed and hit it and go to the next play. And so, running an option route, defeating leverage, beating people in man-to-man, that's been an impressive, I'm not going to call it catch up, but development from the time he's arrived to where he is today.”
With Lane's touchdown, the Commanders are that much closer to grabbing their second win of the season. However, the defense has to keep up their efforts in order to grab a victory.
The score gives the Commanders a 27-10 lead against the Raiders, giving them a massive advantage at home in Week 3.
