Commanders' Terry McLaurin suffers tough injury vs. Raiders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is happy with his performance in the best game of his season against the Las Vegas Raiders, but it came at a price.
McLaurin suffered a quad injury on the play and is listed as "questionable" to return.
McLaurin suffers injury vs. Raiders
The Commanders are up three scores on the Raiders, so it would be a surprise to see McLaurin return, even if he improves his health.
McLaurin has 10 catches for 149 yards so far this season for the Commanders, but hasn't found the end zone quite yet. He nearly scored on a long pass from Marcus Mariota, but he was ruled down at the 1-yard line.
A few plays later, rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran the ball in from one yard out to extend Washington's lead to three scores.
McLaurin going down is another loss for the Commanders offense, which has taken several major hits already this season. Quarterback Jayden Daniels, tight end John Bates and wide receiver Noah Brown are all among the inactives with their respective injuries.
On top of that, running back Austin Ekeler is out for the season with a torn Achilles.
The hope is that McLaurin can return next week and keep the Commanders on pace to improve for the team. The Commanders need him to be healthy in order to be one of the contenders in the NFC, so the sooner he gets back on the field, the better.
The Commanders lead 34-16 against the Raiders early in the fourth quarter.
