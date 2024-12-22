Commanders vs. Eagles First Quarter Updates
As Week 16 approaches, the Washington Commanders are determined to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium.
Currently 2-2 against NFC East opponents, a victory over the Eagles would boost the Commanders to 3-2 within the division—their best divisional record since 2020.
Washington is looking to redeem themselves after an 18-26 defeat to Philadelphia earlier this season, aiming to finish the season strong.
PREGAME
- Commanders Inactives: QB Jeff Driskel (emergency 3rd quarterback), WR K.J. Osborn, CB Michael Davis, G Chris Paul, DT Phidarian Mathis
- Eagles Inactives: QB Tanner McKee (emergency 3rd quarterback), WR Britain Covey, CB Eli Ricks, OL Nick Gates, G/T Darian Kinnard, G Trevor Keegan
1st Quarter
- The NFC East showdown begins and the Eagles have won the toss and have elected to defer. The Eagles will get the ball start of the second half.
- On Washington first posession, Daniels right pass to Zaccheaus is overthrown. Pass inconplete. Next pass intended for Crowder is broken up by Eagles Baun.
- Daniels pass to Robinson for a gain of 9 yards. Commanders 4th and 1, Robinson tries up the middle and is stopped. Commanders turnover on downs.
- Philadelphia begins on the Commanders 49. Hurts throws and incomplete middle pass to Brown. Next play, Hurts to Barkley for 19 yards. Stopped by Commanders Sainristil.
- Hurts next pass to Brown is incomplete. Eagles follow-up with Hurts to Gainwell for a 1 yard gain. Gainwell stopped by Wagner.
- Hurts scrambles up the middle for 6 yards. PENALTY on Washington N.Igbinoghene for holding. 1st down Eagles.
- Barkley up the right for a gain of 13 yards. Barkley again to the right for a gain of 3 yards. Eagles 1st and goal, Barkley one more time up the middle for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN Eagles. Eagles are one the board first 7-0.
- Commanders McCaffrey on the return for 47 yards. Giving the Commanders good field postiion to start their second posession.
- Robinson up the middle but is pushed back for -2 yards. Robinson loses the ball and FUMBLES. Ball recovered by Eagles Nolan Smith. Eagles takeover.
- Hurts to Devontae Smith for 11 yards. Next play, Hurts scrambles and gains 22 yards. Hurts again throws an incomplete pass, but flag is thrown. PENALTY on Hurts for intentional grounding.
- 2nd and 20, quarterback draw, Hurts gains 13 yards. Pickett in for Hurts. Prickett throws to AJ Brown for 10 yards. Gainewell to the left for 1 yard. Pickett then passes to AJ Brown. Eagles take their 1st timout of the quarter.
