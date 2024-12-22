Commanders Eye Milestones and Redemption in Week 16 Clash with Eagles
Heading into Week 16, the Washington Commanders want to break a three-game losing streak against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium.
The Commanders are 2-2 against the NFC East this season. With a win over the Eagles, the team would move to 3-2 against the division, their best record since 2020.
As Washington seeks redemption from an 18-26 loss against Philadelphia earlier this season, the team and several players are on the verge of reaching significant milestones.
Here are the numbers to watch for Sunday’s game:
1
Daron Payne is 1.5 sacks away from moving into a tie with DE Montez Sweat and Dave Butz for the eighth-most sacks in franchise history.
2
Though he may not be playing in Week 16, Zach Ertz needs two touchdown receptions to move into a tie with David Casper for 12th all-time in touchdown receptions by a tight end in NFL history.
Frankie Luvu is two sacks away from reaching 30 career sacks.
Bobby Wagner is two interceptions from 15 career interceptions.
3
Daron Payne is also within reach of another milestone, needing only three tackles for loss to reach 60 career tackles for loss.
4
Terry McLaurin is four touchdown receptions away from reaching 40 career touchdown receptions.
Though unlikely to happen this Sunday, running back Brian Robinson Jr. needs 265 rushing yards to reach 2,500 career rushing yards. If he reaches this feat, Robinson would become the fourth running back in Washington history to record 2,500 rushing yards within his first three seasons.
5
Another milestone Terry McLaurin is looking to reach is passing Bobby Mitchell (6,942) for fifth all-time in receiving yards in franchise history. McLaurin needs 241 receiving yards.
Bobby Wagner also needs five sacks to reach 40 career sacks.
9
Zach Ertz is 40 receiving yards from 8,000 career receiving yards. He would become the ninth tight end in NFL history to reach the milestone. Ertz is also 20 yards away from passing Ozzie Newsom for 9th most receiving yards by a tight end.
