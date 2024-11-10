Commanders vs. Steelers Live Game Updates
The Washington Commanders return to Northwest Stadium this week, ready to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.
The Commanders are determined to snap a two-game home losing streak against Pittsburgh. The last time these two teams met, Washington handed the 11-0 Steelers their first loss in Week 13 of the 2020 season.
Fresh off a hard-fought victory over the New York Giants, Washington is looking to improve to 8-2—a record they haven’t achieved since 1986. Let’s see if they can secure another win this week.
PREGAME
- Commanders Inactive: K Austin Seibert, RB Brian Robinson Jr., QB Jeff Driskel (emergency 3rd quarterback), S Darrick Forrest, CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Dominique Hampton, T Cornelius Lucas
- Steelers Inactive: QB Kyle Allen (emergency 3rd quarterback), WR Scott Miller, CB C.J. Henderson, LB Nick Herbig, OG Max Scharping
