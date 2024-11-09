Staff Predictions Ahead of Washington Commanders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Washington Commanders have been a pleasant surprise in the league this season, reaching 7-2 as we head into week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the shoulders of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Their record is good enough to hold the top spot in the NFC East, but they will continue to look to pile up wins to maintain their slim lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.
They will have a tough matchup this weekend, however, as the Pittsburgh Steelers head into the DMV area after finding a groove on offense with Russell Wilson being implemented as the team's starting quarterback while they rest their laurels on the defensive side of the ball.
Both teams look to be relatively healthy entering the matchup with the one big name being ruled out for the Commanders being running back Brian Robinson Jr. The Commanders own a 43-33-3 record over the Steelers all-time with the last matchup going to the Commanders back in 2020. Here is how our staff sees this one playing out between the Washington Commanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
This Commanders game is the most excited I've been to see one matchup since the Ravens game earlier this season. Lets hope this one turns out better than that. If Brian Robinson Jr. is a go then I think Washington can pull out a good touchdown victory. If he can't or is limited with his hamstring injury then it is much closer and a few plays will determine the outcome. When I'm on the fence I go Commanders, so that's where I'll go here.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-2
Commanders 27, Steelers 24
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
This game will be the tale of two dark horse Super Bowl contenders. The Commanders will be facing a well-rounded offense, but their ability to run the ball will help them control the game and eventually come away victorious.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 5-3
**Excludes Panthers' game**
Commanders 28, Steelers 21
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders face a difficult test with the Steelers' defense. A win would give the Commanders another stamp of approval for how well they have played over the course of the season. Jayden Daniels will look to lead his team to victory, but the Steelers won't make it easy.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 6-3
Steelers 26, Commanders 24
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Commanders have been one of the most surprising teams in the league this season. Yes, the team is good, but I don't think anyone had them reaching the levels we have seen this season so quickly. Now Washington will have another tough test as they play the Pittsburgh Steelers who are finding their stride on offense with Russell Wilson under center. This game should be telling on how legit the Commanders are. However, with this one being at home I can see them doing just enough against a stout defense to pull out the victory.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 5-3
**Excludes Ravens' prediction due to Hurricane Milton**
Commanders 24, Steelers 21
CONSENSUS: Washington Commanders (3-1)
