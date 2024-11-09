NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Add Minnesota OT
The Washington Commanders have their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels, who was chosen with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now, they need to protect him as best as possible.
That's why The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner believes that the Commanders could select Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery with the No. 27 overall pick in next year's draft.
"Physically, Ersery (6-6, 330) is probably more impressive than Milum and might have a higher ceiling than late Round 1. That said, he’s had a solid fifth-year with the Gophers, but his performance has looked a lot like it did in 2023. In games versus Rhode Island, Nevada, UCLA and Maryland, he allowed just one total pressure; in games versus North Carolina, Iowa, Michigan, USC and Illinois, he allowed 10 combined," Baumgardner writes.
Ersery is the fifth offensive tackle taken in the mock draft after Will Campbell (LSU), Kelvin Banks Jr., Cameron Williams (Texas) and Wyatt Milum (West Virginia).
Ersery and the Golden Gophers are set to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights today at 12 p.m. ET.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Second Injury Report vs. Steelers Released
• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels Closing In On History After 7th Rookie of the Week Honor
• New Commanders’ CB Marshon Lattimore Discusses His Injury Following Trade