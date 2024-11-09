Commander Country

NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Add Minnesota OT

The Washington Commanders could look to the north for their latest mock draft.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) blocks Western Illinois Leathernecks defensive back JJ Ross (1) in the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Sep 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) blocks Western Illinois Leathernecks defensive back JJ Ross (1) in the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels, who was chosen with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now, they need to protect him as best as possible.

That's why The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner believes that the Commanders could select Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery with the No. 27 overall pick in next year's draft.

"Physically, Ersery (6-6, 330) is probably more impressive than Milum and might have a higher ceiling than late Round 1. That said, he’s had a solid fifth-year with the Gophers, but his performance has looked a lot like it did in 2023. In games versus Rhode Island, Nevada, UCLA and Maryland, he allowed just one total pressure; in games versus North Carolina, Iowa, Michigan, USC and Illinois, he allowed 10 combined," Baumgardner writes.

Ersery is the fifth offensive tackle taken in the mock draft after Will Campbell (LSU), Kelvin Banks Jr., Cameron Williams (Texas) and Wyatt Milum (West Virginia).

Ersery and the Golden Gophers are set to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights today at 12 p.m. ET.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders' Second Injury Report vs. Steelers Released

• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels Closing In On History After 7th Rookie of the Week Honor

• New Commanders’ CB Marshon Lattimore Discusses His Injury Following Trade

Commanders Make History with Miracle Hail Mary

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News