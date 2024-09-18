Commanders Week 3 Opponent Bengals Searching for Injury Answers
The Washington Commanders could be facing a depleted defensive line in Week 3 as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.
The Commanders took a 21-18 victory over the New York Giants in their home opener, evening out their record to 1-1 after losing their season opener on the road.
While Washington is looking to build off a victory and help their offense find the end zone, the Bengals are looking to find help for their defensive line. At the defensive tackle position, only Jay Tufele and Zachary Carter are fully healthy and available for Cincinnati. The Bengals saw both Sheldon Rankins and B.J. Hill suffer injuries during Week 2.
In an attempt to add depth, the Bengals are working out Lawrence Guy and Albert Huggins, looking to patch some holes before the Commanders roll into town, as Bengals on SI reported.
Washington is looking to find their way into the end zone after taking their Week 2 victory by scoring all of their 21 points by way of field goals. The Jayden Daniels-led offense needs to find ways to score touchdowns if the Commanders want to have a shot at victory against the Bengals.
Potentially attacking the interior defensive line could be the way to go for the Commanders. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. is coming off a career week while Austin Ekeler could assist him in rushing down the middle.
Washington attacking the Bengals' weakness could force adjustments that open up the game for Daniels, as he continues to navigate his rookie season with the Commanders. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury could have holes to attack, though the Bengals are coming off a close loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, which should spark some confidence despite a disappointing result.
Plenty of improvement is needed for the Commanders before they take on the Bengals, but a lack of defensive tackle depth could be a hurdle for Cincinnati to jump over in the contest.
