Could Commanders trade for Titans' Harold Landry III?
The Washington Commanders may have an opportunity to bolster their defense, as Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III has been given permission to seek a trade, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Landry has been a key piece of Tennessee’s defense since entering the league and could be an intriguing option for a Commanders team looking to strengthen its pass rush.
Washington has in the past prioritized upgrading their defensive front. The Commanders could look to upgrade and put Landry next to star defensive tackle Daron Payne.
Landry, who has spent all six of his NFL seasons with the Titans, brings consistent production and experience. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and has remained a reliable force on defense. This past season, he played all 17 games, leading Tennessee with nine sacks while also contributing 71 tackles, 18 pressures, and four pass deflections.
If Washington explores a move for Landry, they must factor in his current contract. The 27-year-old linebacker is in the middle of a five-year, $87.5 million deal, with two seasons remaining. He is set to make a $17.5 million base salary in 2024, which could be a key consideration in trade negotiations. However, given his proven ability as a pass rusher, he could provide immediate impact for a Commanders defense in need of reinforcements.
With new leadership in place for their second season, Washington will likely be aggressive in reshaping its roster. If Landry becomes available at the right price, he could be a valuable addition to their defense.
