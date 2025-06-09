Could Commanders trade Terry McLaurin if extension talks stall?
Terry McLaurin has one year left on his contract with the Washington Commanders, and he's unhappy with how negotiations have gone.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggested a trade that would send McLaurin to the New England Patriots.
Commanders could trade McLaurin to Patriots
"In addition to adding a proven head coach in Mike Vrabel, New England added the likes of center Garrett Bradbury, right tackle Morgan Moses, rookie left tackle Will Campbell, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, wideout Mack Hollins, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson and rookie receiver Kyle Williams," Knox wrote.
"With all of those additions, could the Patriots still find room for McLaurin? Absolutely.
"Diggs was signed to be the No. 1 receiver but comes to New England with plenty of question marks. He's coming off of a torn ACL and has already caused an off-field distraction with a certain viral boat video. Hollins had a few big plays with Buffalo last season but has rarely been more than a third or fourth receiver.
"McLaurin, meanwhile, showed last season that he can be a tremendous asset for a young, developing quarterback. He didn't have the best statistical season of his career when paired with Daniels, but the two were an incredibly efficient duo—McLaurin provided a quarterback rating of 133.0 when targeted.
"While New England should be better this season than during last year's four-win campaign, its second-round selection is still likely to be fairly high. The Patriots could potentially solidify a deal by throwing in backup tight end Austin Hooper."
The Commanders are now participating in a mandatory minicamp, where McLaurin has yet to show up in order to try and get a new contract.
