Cowboys sign Commanders star pass rusher to $8 million deal in free agency
The Washington Commanders are saying goodbye to one of their better defenders.
According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Dallas Cowboys are signing veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year, $8 million deal in free agency.
Fowler back with Cowboys
Fowler, 30, played with the Cowboys from 2022-23 before joining Dan Quinn and the Commanders in free agency.
The Commanders needed a boost from their pass rush a year ago, and they received a pleasant surprise with Fowler, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida. While injuries had defined a lot of the earlier part of his career, he was able to bounce back and reach new heights with Washington.
After a successful season with 10.5 sacks, Fowler earned a well-deserved raise and goes back to the Cowboys, where he'll look to beat some of his old Commanders teammates twice next season.
