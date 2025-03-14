Jets free agent says he picked Lions Over Commanders: 'I wanted to play with dogs'
The Washington Commanders eliminated the Detroit Lions in the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs, but the Lions got some payback by landing cornerback DJ Reed in free agency.
Reed revealed that his decision ultimately came down to Washington and Detroit before choosing to head to the Motor City.
"I wanted to get paid. I wanted to play with dogs. I'm going to a great team and have a shot at that Lombardi," Reed said. "That was my goal — to win a Super Bowl."
Reed would have been a key addition to the Commanders' secondary, especially with the chance to reunite with linebacker Bobby Wagner, his former teammate for two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
Reed spent the last three seasons (2022–24) with the New York Jets. In 2024, he started all 14 games he played, totaling 64 tackles (52 solo), 11 pass defenses, four tackles for loss, and one sack.
Originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Kansas State, Reed spent two seasons (2018–19) with the 49ers before playing two seasons (2020–21) with the Seahawks.
In 101 career games (70 starts), Reed has tallied 405 tackles (320 solo), 51 pass defenses, six interceptions, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and two sacks.
While the Commanders missed out on Reed, they still have options in free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft to strengthen their secondary. Holding the 29th pick, Washington could target a young cornerback to pair with its veteran talent.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders' QB Marcus Mariota re-signs, is 'very blessed to be back'
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders bringing back promising starting defender on one-year deal
• 2-time Super Bowl champion leaving Patriots for Commanders
• Commanders fans react to huge signing from Saints
• A second former Commanders' cornerback is headed to Los Angeles