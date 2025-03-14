Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore is 'my dog' says new free agent safety
The Commanders are coming.
Washington has been the most active team this free agency period as they have done tremendous work retaining their key players while trading and signing players from outside the organization to improve their NFC Championship roster from just a season ago, while they hunt down the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC.
One of those players that is expected to elevate play on the defensive side of the ball is former New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions' safety Will Harris. Harris is a versatile defensive back who has played in numerous roles in his six-year NFL career, seeing playing time at safety, cornerback, and even at linebacker.
The Commanders signed Harris to play the safety role, to the tune of two years, $8 million, and should immediately be able to provide a boost to a secondary that struggled in phases last season. The signing of Harris also reconnects him with former Saints' teammate Marshon Lattimore in Washington, and when speaking with the media, Harris detailed how he wants to work with his defensive teammates now that he is a Commander.
"I think with (defensive backs), it's a trust thing, and (we were) able to build up a lot of trust when me and 'Lat' were together previously. ...I want to gain that respect from my teammates," said Harris. "I want my teammates to be able to trust me and be like, 'Okay, okay, I see this guy is coming in, he's putting in the work, he's communicating, he knows his stuff. We can trust him.' I think more than anything else, I think that that's been my highest 'badge of honor' is when I know that my teammates trust me and that I don't take lightly."
While Harris didn't directly speak towards his relationship with Lattimore in the beginning of his answer, he eventually did, citing Lattimore's experience and competitiveness.
"That's my dog. That's my guy. And so definitely super excited to reconnect with him. Obviously enough can't be said about 'Lat'. He's the ultimate competitor. I mean, the guy's been doing it at a high level for so long in this league, and when you're playing the safety position, definitely makes your job a little easier having guys like that out there."
It is great to know that Harris and Lattimore will be able to play off one another due to their relationship that was built over just a short period from their time with the Saints last season. Both are now Commanders and will be tasked with helping turnaround the secondary especially considering they will face the likes of DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, and Malik Nabers twice a year.
READ MORE: Former Commanders rival takes nasty dig at Cowboys
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Feeling the 'love' brought RB Jeremy McNichols back to the Commanders
• Commanders re-sign OL who made history with Jayden Daniels
• Jets free agent says he picked Lions Over Commanders: 'I wanted to play with dogs'
• Former Chicago Bears edge rusher signs $3 million deal with Commanders