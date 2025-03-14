Former Commanders rival takes nasty dig at Cowboys
The Washington Commanders have been focused this offseason on strengthening their roster, with eyes on a key target from their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.
After 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence is officially moving on — but not with the Commanders. Lawrence, who made six playoff appearances in Dallas without ever advancing past the divisional round, made it clear that he wasn't optimistic about winning a championship if he stayed with the Cowboys.
"Dallas is my home… But I know for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there," Lawrence said in an interview after signing with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.
Lawrence's decision to leave Dallas marks the end of an era but also raises questions about what could have been — especially for the Commanders. Lawrence was a logical target for the Commanders this offseason, given his connection to head coach Dan Quinn. The two worked together in Dallas from 2021 to 2023.
The Commanders have been aggressive this offseason, looking to build on a promising 2024 campaign. Building their pass rush has been a priority this offseason, and a veteran like Lawrence could have help strengthen the Commanders' defensive line.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys finished a disappointing 7-10 last season, extending their championship drought from 1996. Lawrence's departure — and his blunt comments — suggest otherwise. The Commanders, on the other hand, will have to look elsewhere.
Missing out on Lawrence may seem like a setback, but Quinn's familiarity with the defensive market could signal that another big move is coming.
