Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Halfway to Franchise Rookie Record
Jayden Daniels threw his 10th touchdown pass since being drafted to lead the Washington Commanders in the team's Thursday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The scoring play came in the fourth quarter with the Commanders down two scores and went to tight end Zach Ertz who scored his first touchdown in the Eagles' stadium since he was traded away from the franchise that drafted him in 2021.
It was the seventh game Daniels has thrown a touchdown pass in this season and as it turns out put him exactly halfway to tying a Washington rookie passing record currently held by former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.
In 2012, No. 2 overall pick RGIII threw 20 touchdown passes in 15 starts surpassing Mark Rypien's mark of 18 thrown in nine games in 1988.
Daniels' 10th of the year is exactly half of Griffin's amount and tied this draft's No. 2 overall pick with other former franchise gunslingers Jason Campbell and Heath Shuler.
The averages don't project Daniels to match Griffin currently and on his current pace, the rookie would need seven more games with touchdown throws to hit 20 for the year.
However, that pace could accelerate with two games left this season against the Dallas Cowboys who currently have the worst pass defense in the league.
The Commanders also have contests against the New Orleans Saints (26th) and Atlanta Falcons (16th).
Washington also has another matchup against the Eagles who rank first in the NFL in pass defense and a contest against the Tennessee Titans who rank second.
Daniels is already second in passing yards for a rookie quarterback in franchise history standing just under 1,000 yards from reaching Griffin's numbers as the Commanders' current rookie leader.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. 4th in Team History to Reach Milestone
• Commanders Players Share Thoughts on Fourth Down Decision vs. Eagles
• Commanders WR Terry McLaurin's Honest Take on Lack of Offensive Execution