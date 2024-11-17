Cowboys May Have an Uninvited Guest Facing Commanders in Week 12
The Washington Commanders haven't had a great time facing Pennsylvania's finest NFL representation this season.
Before traveling north to ultimately lose to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 the Commanders lost their first home game of the year to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It looked for a while that Washington would get a win against the Steelers though and a pregame omen may have come true had the visitors not found a way to pull off a late-game victory. However, it turns out the omen Pittsburgh escaped may still be waiting when the Dallas Cowboys come to visit next weekend.
"Before the game, I go out, warm up, I come back in...(and) everybody was a little bit shocked when I came in," Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward explained on his podcats Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. "I was like, 'What's going on?' There was a snake in our locker room."
"A snake. And it was coming from the bottom of Russell's {Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson] locker. Everybody was like thrown for a loop. A snake in our locker room!"
Heyward said the snake disappeared back into the walls of Northwest Stadium before anyone could come in to secure the unwelcome guest meaning the slithery visitor may be waiting for the Cowboys' arrival in Week 12.
The veteran defensive lineman explained that the visitor accommodations didn't throw Pittsburgh off its mindset and the team used the situation to further fuel its determination to get a win.
Still, even with the Cowboys struggling as much as they are currently, any bad signs going that way next Sunday would be a welcomed addition as Washington looks to halt its two-game losing streak.
