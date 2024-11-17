Commander Country

Cowboys May Have an Uninvited Guest Facing Commanders in Week 12

The last time a team visited the Washington Commanders it was visited by an unwelcomed guest in the visitor's locker room.

David Harrison

Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) carries the ball past Washington Commanders safety Terrell Burgess (32) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) carries the ball past Washington Commanders safety Terrell Burgess (32) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders haven't had a great time facing Pennsylvania's finest NFL representation this season.

Before traveling north to ultimately lose to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 the Commanders lost their first home game of the year to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It looked for a while that Washington would get a win against the Steelers though and a pregame omen may have come true had the visitors not found a way to pull off a late-game victory. However, it turns out the omen Pittsburgh escaped may still be waiting when the Dallas Cowboys come to visit next weekend.

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle against the Washington Commanders defense.
Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) carries the ball past Washington Commanders safety Terrell Burgess (32) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

"Before the game, I go out, warm up, I come back in...(and) everybody was a little bit shocked when I came in," Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward explained on his podcats Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. "I was like, 'What's going on?' There was a snake in our locker room."

"A snake. And it was coming from the bottom of Russell's {Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson] locker. Everybody was like thrown for a loop. A snake in our locker room!"

Heyward said the snake disappeared back into the walls of Northwest Stadium before anyone could come in to secure the unwelcome guest meaning the slithery visitor may be waiting for the Cowboys' arrival in Week 12.

The veteran defensive lineman explained that the visitor accommodations didn't throw Pittsburgh off its mindset and the team used the situation to further fuel its determination to get a win.

Still, even with the Cowboys struggling as much as they are currently, any bad signs going that way next Sunday would be a welcomed addition as Washington looks to halt its two-game losing streak.


Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. 4th in Team History to Reach Milestone

Commanders Players Share Thoughts on Fourth Down Decision vs. Eagles

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin's Honest Take on Lack of Offensive Execution

Should Commanders Make Changes After Losing Streak?

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News