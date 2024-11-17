Commanders' Hiring of Coach Dan Quinn Another Misstep by Cowboys
When the Washington Commanders hired Dan Quinn there was a population that didn't like the move.
Some felt hiring a former NFL head coach who was previously fired only doomed the Commanders to eventually do the same. Of course, most head coaching tenures end in firing, but that was beside the point.
Opting for experience and maturity through it, Washington clearly made the right decision and those who were once against it are singing a different tune these days. Dallas Cowboys fans who celebrated the departure of Quinn to their NFC East Division rival - granted, a smaller group than the previous one - are also changing their tone as well.
"What they really should have done was axe (Cowboys coach Mike) McCarthy earlier and made Dan Quinn stay," Chris Long said on his Green Light with Chris Long (Yote House Media) program.
After Quinn took the job with the Commanders he also took coach Joe Whitt Jr. with him to be his defensive coordinator. That left Dallas needing someone to run the defense that Quinn and Whitt had helped craft into one of the best in the league, and it turned to Mike Zimmer for the job.
At the time some thought Zimmer would make Quinn's unit even better and would never get gashed on the ground the way the Cowboys were in their playoff exit game against the Green Bay Packers specifically.
10 weeks into the NFL season Dallas is giving up the 24th most rushing yards per play and the most passing yards per play when compared to the other 32 teams. Safe to say those assumptions have fallen short.
Of course, Quinn would never celebrate the failures of another coach or team as a success for him. Nor should he.
But as things continue to spiral with the Cowboys, it's not hard for Commanders fans to look at the coaches they got from that franchise and be thankful things didn't turn out differently. Or else it would likely be a much different Dallas squad coming in to face Washington in Week 12.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. 4th in Team History to Reach Milestone
• Commanders Players Share Thoughts on Fourth Down Decision vs. Eagles
• Commanders WR Terry McLaurin's Honest Take on Lack of Offensive Execution