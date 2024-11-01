Cowboys Players List Commanders' Jayden Daniels as Top 8 QB in NFL
Even though the Washington Commanders have yet to play the Dallas Cowboys this season, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is earning some of their players' respect.
In a recent episode of "The Edge with Micah Parsons," Trevon Diggs and Parsons rank their top quarterbacks in the league, and Daniels was among the group of elites.
Joining Daniels was Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Jared Goff (Detroit Lions), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) and Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings).
Notably, Parsons and Diggs left their own quarterback Dak Prescott off the list, but this was an objective discussion, and the two Cowboys defenders showed their respects to Daniels.
So far this season, Daniels has completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 1,736 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions while leading the Commanders to a 6-2 record, good for first place in the NFC East.
Daniels' brilliant rookie season added an exclamation point in Week 8 when he threw a Hail Mary to beat the Chicago Bears as time expired.
Daniels won't face the Cowboys until Week 12 at home, but for now, he is preparing to face off against another NFC East rival in the New York Giants for their Week 9 matchup.
