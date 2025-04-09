Commanders icon’s son being recruited by Deion Sanders
The Washington Commanders have long been a cornerstone of NFL history, and now one of their legends is making headlines again—through his son.
Former Commanders star cornerback Champ Bailey’s son, Brayden Bailey, has officially received his first college football offer from none other than coach Deion Sanders. The Hall of Famer played alongside Sanders during the 2000 season, and now their bond is extending into the next generation.
Soon, Washington fans may feel a sense of déjà vu as another Bailey begins to rise in the football world.
A freshman at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Atlanta, Georgia, Brayden stands 5-foot-8, weighs 145 pounds, and already has scouts buzzing as a projected top recruit in the 2028 class.
Like Colorado’s Travis Hunter, Brayden aspires to be a two-way star in college—and Boulder could be his destination. According to Richie Witt of Athlon Sports, Coach Prime offered him a scholarship in front of the entire Colorado Buffaloes team — a moment Brayden won’t soon forget.
“Getting my first offer from Coach Prime was unreal,” Brayden wrote on social media. “Being brought up in front of the whole team to receive my offer was something I’ll remember forever.”
Brayden’s confidence matches his pedigree. His goal? Not just to follow in Hunter’s footsteps—but to surpass them.
“I definitely see me playing both ways in the future,” he said. “I’m doing it now and want to continue that through college. I believe I could be as good, if not better than Travis (Hunter) playing both ways.”
The moment adds another layer to the friendship between Deion and Champ, both Hall of Fame cornerbacks who once patrolled the same secondary in Washington. Now, decades later, it’s their sons capturing the attention of the college football world. Sanders has two sons with NFL aspirations, including quarterback Shedeur, who is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's draft.
As Brayden’s journey begins, the legacy of a Commanders icon lives on—this time, in Buffaloes black and gold.
