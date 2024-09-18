Cowboys Sign Commanders Practice Squad DT
The Washington Commanders are taking a hit from an NFC East rival.
According to NFL insider Calvin Watkins, the Dallas Cowboys are signing defensive tackle Carlos Watkins off the Commanders practice squad to their 53-man roster.
Watkins, 30, signed with the Commanders practice squad in late August after he was cut by the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the team's 53-man roster deadline.
Watkins came to the Commanders largely due to his familiarity with coach Dan Quinn, who was his defensive coordinator from 2021-22 with the Cowboys.
Now, Watkins is back with the Cowboys as he looks to provide them with some injury insurance in the trenches.
As for the Commanders, they now have an open spot on their practice squad that they can use to sign anyone that's looking for a home in the NFL.
The Commanders begin practice tomorrow for their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watkins could end up making his Cowboys return this weekend when his team takes on the Baltimore Ravens.
