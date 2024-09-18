Commander Country

Commanders Fill Major Need in Mock Draft

The Washington Commanders need some major help in the secondary.

Maize Team defensive back Will Johnson (2) warms up during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
Maize Team defensive back Will Johnson (2) warms up during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 20, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Washington Commanders have spent a lot of early picks over the past two years trying to help the secondary. Yet, they have still not found their lockdown cornerback for the team.

That's why CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso has mocked Michigan cornerback Will Johnson to the team with the No. 6 overall pick.

"Johnson looks the part of a lockdown, perimeter cornerback with freaky athleticism and plus ball skills," Trapasso wrote. "Immediate No. 1 cornerback in Washington."

The players chosen ahead of Johnson were Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, USC signal caller Miller Moss, Colorado receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams and Texas A&M pass rusher Nic Scourton.

Standing 6-2 and weighing over 200 pounds, Johnson has the size to match up against some of the bigger receivers in the NFL. Given the fact that the Commanders drafted his collegiate teammate Mike Sainristil in the second round this past year, Washington may take a liking to Michigan cornerbacks, which would make a fit like this make sense.

So far this season, Johnson has 10 tackles and an 86-yard pick-six on the stat sheet.

