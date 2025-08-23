Dan Quinn believes Commanders safety is becoming a strong voice in the locker room
While established veterans lead the Washington Commanders, head coach Dan Quinn identified a new, rising voice in the locker room.
In his view, safety Quan Martin is quietly becoming one of the team's most important young leaders.
Why Martin is Emerging
His story explains why Martin is ascending. For Quinn, it’s not just about how tough plays, but about the way Martin carries himself overall. He made it clear that Martin is becoming a future pillar of the team’s leadership structure.
“If you saw maybe on the tackle that he made down on the one-yard line, there was not an ounce of hesitation or finish about him,” Quinn said. "But he has quietly also become really one of the leaders around here.”
That moment stood out to Quinn as an example of how Martin’sperformance and mentality reflect leadership qualities. In his eyes, Martin is already influencing the locker room in ways that extend beyond the field.
What's Next for His Role
Quinn’s endorsement signals a deliberate effort to empower Martin, suggesting that we'll see him take on more responsibility and become a more central figure in the defense, not just as a player, but also as a communicator and standard-bearer.
“My job is to see the leaders in others,” Quinn said. “And Quan’s somebody that comes to mind in my mind on that. Like he is definitely becoming a voice here that is really strong and very well heard in the locker room.”
With Quinn highlighting Martin’s growing voice, he is pointing out that leadership can extend beyond the established veterans on the team. His comments highlight that Martin’s presence is being felt and will be an integral part of the Commanders' identity in the future.
Martin's development from a tough player into a core leader is a crucial development for the future of the Commanders' defense. It validates Quinn’s philosophy of cultivating leadership from within, ensuring that the team has strong voices on and off the field.
READ MORE: Commanders trade Brian Robinson Jr. to 49ers
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• 3 observations after Commanders trade Brian Robinson Jr. to 49ers
• NFL insider says Terry McLaurin could end holdout soon with Commanders
• Commanders running back named cut candidate
• 4 teams that could trade for Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.