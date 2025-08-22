Commanders need Terry McLaurin return to form top NFL receiver duo
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin needed some help this offseason, so the team went out and got Deebo Samuel in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.
McLaurin and Samuel could be one of the league's top wide receiver duos in the upcoming season.
"This might be the most unpredictable duo due to McLaurin's prolonged contract stalemate with Commanders brass," CBS Sports contributor Cody Benjamin wrote.
"It's very hard to envision Washington letting its trusty field-stretcher slip away just as Jayden Daniels emerges as a difference-maker under center. Still, in what mental or physical condition will the soon-to-be 30-year-old veteran take the field? Meanwhile Samuel, McLaurin's new running mate, works best as a rugged complement these days. But if he's at full strength, the ex-San Francisco 49ers star still has the multipurpose explosion to keep defenses on their heels."
READ MORE: Dan Quinn addresses Terry McLaurin’s odd absence from Commanders preseason game
McLaurin and Samuel among NFL's top receiver pairs
Benjamin's article listed McLaurin and Samuel as the ninth-best duo of wide receivers in the NFL. The only pairs to rank higher than them are Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins), Davante Adams and Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams), Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions), CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens (Dallas Cowboys), Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings), Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals) and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles).
Samuel has been looking strong in camp so far and he's hoping for a bounce back season with Jayden Daniels throwing him the ball.
However, Samuel could experience more success if McLaurin joins him on the field. Should that happen, the Commanders will force defenses to spread their attention across both of their top receivers, which could lead to more scoring for Washington.
The Commanders play their final preseason game tomorrow at 12 noon ET against the Baltimore Ravens.
READ MORE: Commanders star cornerback under most pressure, per insider
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• NFL insider says Terry McLaurin could end holdout soon with Commanders
• Commanders running back named cut candidate
• 4 teams that could trade for Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.
• Former NFL agent explains Commanders, Terry McLaurin negotiation issues