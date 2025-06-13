Commander Country

Dan Quinn embraces Commanders history and fans

Dan Quinn’s leadership, rooted in respect for the franchise’s history, has reignited pride across the Washington Commanders organization and fan base.

Joanne Coley

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nobody expected the Washington Commanders to finish the 2024 season with a 12-5 record—especially after going 4-13 just a year earlier.

Not only did the franchise pull off a dramatic turnaround, but they also earned a spot in the NFC East Championship for the first time since 1992.

For long-suffering Washington fans, the shift has been a long time coming. And for head coach Dan Quinn, it’s been deeply personal. Growing up in New Jersey, Quinn understands the pride, the pain, and the legacy that comes with NFC East football.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn before a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

“I knew coming here with Adam [Peters], this had one time been one of the crown jewels of the NFL,” Quinn said in an interview on The Green Light with Chris Long podcast.

One of those crown jewels, he said, is the fan base. After years of instability and heartbreak, Commanders fans finally have something to believe in again. For Quinn, the emotional payoff hit during the final game of the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Although losing at halftime, running in and feeling the stadium’s energy—and then to win in overtime—that was the one,” Quinn recalled. “It made me remember how important the fan base is to this organization, and vice versa.”

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Another jewel in the crown? The franchise’s rich history. From Doug Williams to Darrell Green to Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs, the Commanders’ past is significant—and Quinn knows it’s something to embrace, not ignore.

“It’s been cool reaching back out, having a lot of conversations with Coach Gibbs and some of the old players here,” he said. “It’s cool to know where you want to go, but you also need to know where you’ve been.”

With five primetime games on the 2025 schedule, fans across the country will get a front-row seat to the organization's resurgence.

For the first time in a long time, it feels like the Commanders is headed back where it belongs: in the spotlight.

READ MORE: Commanders HC speaks on Noah Brown’s injury

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders game this season will feature huge Tom Brady tribute

• Commanders' Marcus Mariota among best backup QB's

 Second-year Commanders CB drawing breakout buzz

 Jayden Daniels hits Deebo Samuel for viral TD at Commanders minicamp

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News