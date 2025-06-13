Dan Quinn embraces Commanders history and fans
Nobody expected the Washington Commanders to finish the 2024 season with a 12-5 record—especially after going 4-13 just a year earlier.
Not only did the franchise pull off a dramatic turnaround, but they also earned a spot in the NFC East Championship for the first time since 1992.
For long-suffering Washington fans, the shift has been a long time coming. And for head coach Dan Quinn, it’s been deeply personal. Growing up in New Jersey, Quinn understands the pride, the pain, and the legacy that comes with NFC East football.
“I knew coming here with Adam [Peters], this had one time been one of the crown jewels of the NFL,” Quinn said in an interview on The Green Light with Chris Long podcast.
One of those crown jewels, he said, is the fan base. After years of instability and heartbreak, Commanders fans finally have something to believe in again. For Quinn, the emotional payoff hit during the final game of the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons.
“Although losing at halftime, running in and feeling the stadium’s energy—and then to win in overtime—that was the one,” Quinn recalled. “It made me remember how important the fan base is to this organization, and vice versa.”
Another jewel in the crown? The franchise’s rich history. From Doug Williams to Darrell Green to Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs, the Commanders’ past is significant—and Quinn knows it’s something to embrace, not ignore.
“It’s been cool reaching back out, having a lot of conversations with Coach Gibbs and some of the old players here,” he said. “It’s cool to know where you want to go, but you also need to know where you’ve been.”
With five primetime games on the 2025 schedule, fans across the country will get a front-row seat to the organization's resurgence.
For the first time in a long time, it feels like the Commanders is headed back where it belongs: in the spotlight.
