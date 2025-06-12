Commander Country

Commanders make key move to expand fan access and engagement

The Commanders and iHeartMedia are extending their partnership to keep fans connected through radio broadcasts, streaming, live events, and more.

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders fans cheer from the stands after Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) give fans gloves after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders fans will be happy to hear that the franchise and iHeartMedia have extended their contract, allowing them to continue hearing live gameday coverage on iHeartMedia’s Big 100.3 FM, as well as on the station’s website and app.

Their English-language flagship broadcast partnership originally began in 2022 and has helped expand the Commanders regional reach and connect the fans to the team through radio, digital platforms, and live events.

The extension continues the commitment to bringing the sights, sounds, and stories of Commanders football straight to the fans no matter where they are.

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris with fans.
Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris with fans. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

“We are thrilled to extend our dynamic audio partnership with the Washington Commanders,” said Aaron Hyland, Region President iHeartMedia D.C., in a press release. “By harnessing the power of audio across BIG 100 and our iHeartMedia platforms with broadcast, podcast, and streaming, we’re excited to deliver even more access, energy, and unforgettable gameday moments to Commanders fans throughout the region.”

Their partnership will also continue to feature live game-day broadcasts and year-round Commanders programming, including archived games, behind-the-scenes content, interviews, and team updates.

Beyond broadcasting, fans can also expect in-person experiences, such as the Commanders Draft Party and training camp events, as well as iHeartMedia’s signature events, including HOT 99.5’s Jingle Ball, WMZQ Fest, DC101-derland, and WASH-For-Kids Radiothon.

“Extending our partnership with iHeartMedia D.C. is an exciting step toward the future we’re building for Commanders fans,” Jim Rushton, Chief Partnerships Officer, Washington Commanders, stated. “Together, we’re not only delivering dynamic gameday coverage — we’re laying the groundwork for even more innovative programming that will deepen our connection to the community and expand our engagement with our valued fans.”

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.