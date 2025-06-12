Commanders make key move to expand fan access and engagement
Washington Commanders fans will be happy to hear that the franchise and iHeartMedia have extended their contract, allowing them to continue hearing live gameday coverage on iHeartMedia’s Big 100.3 FM, as well as on the station’s website and app.
Their English-language flagship broadcast partnership originally began in 2022 and has helped expand the Commanders regional reach and connect the fans to the team through radio, digital platforms, and live events.
The extension continues the commitment to bringing the sights, sounds, and stories of Commanders football straight to the fans no matter where they are.
“We are thrilled to extend our dynamic audio partnership with the Washington Commanders,” said Aaron Hyland, Region President iHeartMedia D.C., in a press release. “By harnessing the power of audio across BIG 100 and our iHeartMedia platforms with broadcast, podcast, and streaming, we’re excited to deliver even more access, energy, and unforgettable gameday moments to Commanders fans throughout the region.”
Their partnership will also continue to feature live game-day broadcasts and year-round Commanders programming, including archived games, behind-the-scenes content, interviews, and team updates.
Beyond broadcasting, fans can also expect in-person experiences, such as the Commanders Draft Party and training camp events, as well as iHeartMedia’s signature events, including HOT 99.5’s Jingle Ball, WMZQ Fest, DC101-derland, and WASH-For-Kids Radiothon.
“Extending our partnership with iHeartMedia D.C. is an exciting step toward the future we’re building for Commanders fans,” Jim Rushton, Chief Partnerships Officer, Washington Commanders, stated. “Together, we’re not only delivering dynamic gameday coverage — we’re laying the groundwork for even more innovative programming that will deepen our connection to the community and expand our engagement with our valued fans.”
READ MORE: Surprise Commanders offensive player turns heads during practice
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders WR gets carted off during minicamp in scary scene
• Young Commanders launch 'FRO X CHILL', a secondary duo built for chaos
• Commanders star missing minicamp sparks wild trade scenarios across NFL
• Commanders' Josh Conerly sends message to local football star