Commander Country

Dan Quinn Excited for Cowboys vs. Commanders

Dan Quinn leads the Washington Commanders against his former Dallas Cowboys.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have another divisional game on their hands in Week 12 as they host the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium.

For Commanders coach Dan Quinn, it's the first time he has faced the Cowboys since he coached there from 2021-23, and he's excited for the rivalry to begin a new chapter.

"I think it's awesome, number one because here's two iconic franchises getting to go battle for it in the division," Quinn said. "We're fortunate that we get to do it this game here at home. And that's a big deal when you're in the division of getting to play in at home and your crowd behind you and ripping for every chance that you can be loud and make a difference. And so, creating home field advantage is a really cool thing. And to get a chance to have my first Dallas game here and have the crowd behind us and digging in, that's a really cool thing. We can't wait."

The Commanders have a chance to snap a two-game losing streak and get back on track as they face a Cowboys team in free fall. Dallas has lost its last five games, including three by more than three scores.

This game could give Washington the oomph and the momentum to swing the rivalry back into its favor.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Defensive Fatigue vs. Eagles Illustrated by Key Next Gen Stat

• Commanders WR Terry McLaurin's Honest Take on Lack of Offensive Execution

• Should Commanders Make Changes After Losing Streak?

Dan Quinn Spotlights Growth Through Commanders Struggles

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News