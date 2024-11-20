Dan Quinn Excited for Cowboys vs. Commanders
The Washington Commanders have another divisional game on their hands in Week 12 as they host the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium.
For Commanders coach Dan Quinn, it's the first time he has faced the Cowboys since he coached there from 2021-23, and he's excited for the rivalry to begin a new chapter.
"I think it's awesome, number one because here's two iconic franchises getting to go battle for it in the division," Quinn said. "We're fortunate that we get to do it this game here at home. And that's a big deal when you're in the division of getting to play in at home and your crowd behind you and ripping for every chance that you can be loud and make a difference. And so, creating home field advantage is a really cool thing. And to get a chance to have my first Dallas game here and have the crowd behind us and digging in, that's a really cool thing. We can't wait."
The Commanders have a chance to snap a two-game losing streak and get back on track as they face a Cowboys team in free fall. Dallas has lost its last five games, including three by more than three scores.
This game could give Washington the oomph and the momentum to swing the rivalry back into its favor.
