Dan Quinn faces former team as Commanders look to continue momentum
After taking over as the Washington Commanders' head coach last season, Dan Quinn immediately set out to transform struggling franchise. Quinn helped the team find an identity and momentum, leading the Commanders to a playoff berth for the first time since 2020.
Now, heading into his second season, he’s determined to build on that progress and continue shift the culture of the Commanders in a positive direction. But, before landing in Washington, Quinn made his mark across the NFL, serving in a variety of defensive coaching roles.
He spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, working on his defensive schemes, and also previously served as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, the team the Commanders will face this Sunday in their upcoming Week 4 matchup.
Despite the familiarity, Quinn insists that facing Atlanta won’t feel like a homecoming. “Well, it’s not like a return to one,” he said. It’s another game on their schedule, another challenge, and another opportunity to prepare his team for battle.
This isn’t the first time Quinn has faced a team he once led. Last season, Washington squared off against the Falcons in Week 17, defeating them 30-24 in overtime to secure a crucial playoff spot.
In addition to Atlanta, Quinn has longstanding ties to division rivals the Dallas Cowboys, where he served as defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2023. “We’ve played them last year and other times before [in Dallas],” Quinn noted.
Even as he moves forward, Quinn remains appreciative of the experiences that shaped his career. His time in Atlanta left a lasting impression, and has a great deal of gratitude toward Falcons Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank and his family. “Always have like a huge gratitude for [Arthur Blank], his family, and, you know, giving me the opportunity to do that,” Quinn said, reflecting on the team that gave him his first heading coach experience.
Ultimately, Quinn’s focus is now on the present and on the players that put on burgundy and gold. With his eyes set on another strong season, he has always emphasized preparation, discipline, and the competitive edge.
“But past that, it is for the guys and in between the white lines, so we'll be ready to battle too,” Quinn said.
