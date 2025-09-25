Former Commanders starter announces retirement after $3.8 million career
The Washington Commanders were off to a shaky start to the season, but under backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, they were able to blow out an unmatched Las Vegas Raiders team to get to 2-1 on the season as they look to keep pace in the NFC East.
The focus may be on this season, but there was an important player from last season who made the news this week.
According to multiple sources, former Commanders' kicker Austin Seibert officially announced his retirement from the league after six seasons.
Austin Seibert Announces NFL Retirement
Seibert was never the most well-known kicker in the league since being in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, but he did have a decent career as a kicker after spending six seasons in the league.
Throughout his career, Seibert converted 83.3% of his field goal attempts, going perfect from 20-39 yards during that time. He also shot nearly 91% on his extra point attempts.
Seibert spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and New York Jets before landing with the Commanders in 2024.
Seibert was eventually declared the starter in the DMV and went on to play in nine games for them in his lone season with the franchise.
During his single season in Washington, Seibert converted 27 of 30 of his field goal attempts, along with 22 of his 24 extra point attempts. While not spectacular, Seibert will most likely be known for his efforts in the Commanders' 2024 Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants, in which he was perfect on SEVEN field goal tries, including the game-winning 30-yard kick as time expired to push the Commanders to a win — accounting for all of the team's points in the matchup.
Unfortunately for Seibert, the rest of the season didn't quite go according to plan as he dealt with a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve, limiting his availability and impacting his performance once he was back with the team.
