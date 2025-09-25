Commanders' new lead back calls being a 7th-round pick 'a blessing'
Washington Commanders running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt wasn't supposed to be this good this early in his NFL career, but somehow, we are here, and he will have every opportunity to prove that he can be a real difference maker in the NFL.
Croskey-Merritt became the Commanders' latest draft find through one hell of a journey from an interesting situation during his final year of college ball to landing at the top of the depth chart following the trade of Brian Robinson Jr. and the season-ending injury to Austin Ekeler.
Not many have gone the route that Croskey-Merritt has, and in a recent interview on 106.7 The Fan with Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier, he opened up about the winding road that brought him to where he is today.
Bill Talks About His Journey to Washington
"Basically, I missed my whole senior year. While I was at Arizona, I was able to play one game, but after playing one game, you know, I still just stuck around, did scout team, you know, help our guys get better, and, of course, work on myself," said Croskey-Merritt. "I fell to the seventh round, but I feel like that was definitely a blessing for me. I don't look at it as a bad thing because I'm a Commander, and, like, I totally take pride in that, and I don't think I could have went to a better team."
Croskey-Merritt wasn't highly recruited coming out of high school, beginning his collegiate career at Alabama State before transferring to New Mexico for a season. In New Mexico, Croskey-Merritt burst onto the scene, and following his lone season with the Lobos, he transferred again to get his first shot at big-time ball with the Arizona Wildcats.
Unfortunately, Croskey-Merritt was only able to see action in one game with Arizona due to eligibility issues. Croskey-Merritt stuck it out, though, choosing to improve himself in every facet outside of what happens on the field on Saturdays to make sure he was positioning himself to join and make an NFL roster.
That perseverance paid off as Croskey-Merritt was the last running back taken in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Commanders.
Croskey-Merritt didn't know what was in store for him once he got to the league, but after a strong offseason with the team, hype started to build around the young back.
In his first game as a Commander, Croskey-Merritt showed the world what he is capable of doing, winning the NFL's Rookie of the Week for his performance.
Croskey-Merritt will continue to look to anchor the Commanders' backfield for the time being and will get his next chance to showcase his talents when Washington heads to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.
