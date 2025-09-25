Commander Country

Commanders' new lead back calls being a 7th-round pick 'a blessing'

He missed his senior year and fell in the draft. Now, a Washington Commanders rookie running back opens up about his winding road to the top of the depth chart.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt wasn't supposed to be this good this early in his NFL career, but somehow, we are here, and he will have every opportunity to prove that he can be a real difference maker in the NFL.

Croskey-Merritt became the Commanders' latest draft find through one hell of a journey from an interesting situation during his final year of college ball to landing at the top of the depth chart following the trade of Brian Robinson Jr. and the season-ending injury to Austin Ekeler.

Not many have gone the route that Croskey-Merritt has, and in a recent interview on 106.7 The Fan with Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier, he opened up about the winding road that brought him to where he is today.

Bill Talks About His Journey to Washington

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22).
Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22). / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"Basically, I missed my whole senior year. While I was at Arizona, I was able to play one game, but after playing one game, you know, I still just stuck around, did scout team, you know, help our guys get better, and, of course, work on myself," said Croskey-Merritt. "I fell to the seventh round, but I feel like that was definitely a blessing for me. I don't look at it as a bad thing because I'm a Commander, and, like, I totally take pride in that, and I don't think I could have went to a better team."

Croskey-Merritt wasn't highly recruited coming out of high school, beginning his collegiate career at Alabama State before transferring to New Mexico for a season. In New Mexico, Croskey-Merritt burst onto the scene, and following his lone season with the Lobos, he transferred again to get his first shot at big-time ball with the Arizona Wildcats.

Unfortunately, Croskey-Merritt was only able to see action in one game with Arizona due to eligibility issues. Croskey-Merritt stuck it out, though, choosing to improve himself in every facet outside of what happens on the field on Saturdays to make sure he was positioning himself to join and make an NFL roster.

That perseverance paid off as Croskey-Merritt was the last running back taken in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Commanders.

Croskey-Merritt didn't know what was in store for him once he got to the league, but after a strong offseason with the team, hype started to build around the young back.

In his first game as a Commander, Croskey-Merritt showed the world what he is capable of doing, winning the NFL's Rookie of the Week for his performance.

Croskey-Merritt will continue to look to anchor the Commanders' backfield for the time being and will get his next chance to showcase his talents when Washington heads to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.

READ MORE: Zach Ertz represents Commanders with tremendous honor

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders rookie WR nominated for first prestigious NFL honor

• Commanders get hint on Terry McLaurin status for Week 4 vs. Falcons

•﻿ Commanders get good injury news on Jayden Daniels ahead of Falcons

• Commanders head coach addresses major defensive issue

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/News